LKP, New Conservative Party to Unify with Other Right-Wing Parties Ahead of Elections

Write: 2020-01-09 14:42:27Update: 2020-01-09 15:23:12

Photo : YONHAP News

An alliance of conservative and centrist political parties and civic groups says it will form a committee to unify with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the newly-established New Conservative Party ahead of April's general elections.

Ahn Hyung-hwan, the secretary general of the Alliance for People's Unity, said on Thursday that they also agreed to establish a new party to uphold the spirit of grand unity.

Former secretary general of the National Assembly's Secretariat Park Hyeong-jun will head the committee.

Ahn, a former representative of the Grand National Party, the predecessor of the current LKP, said all the parties involved agreed not to make issue of the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye during the upcoming elections.

Regarding the political return of former presidential hopeful Ahn Cheol-soo, the secretary general said the alliance is inviting all forces that oppose the Moon Jae-in administration.
