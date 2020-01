Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean stocks were up on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said there would be no additional military action taken against Iran.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 35-point-14 points, or one point-63 percent on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-186-point-45.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 25-point-15 points, or three-point-92 percent, to close at 666-point-09.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened 11-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-159-point-one won.