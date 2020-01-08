Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US to Hold Talks Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Top diplomats from South Korea and the United States will meet in San Francisco next week to discuss a range of issues including North Korea and escalating tensions in the Middle East.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul said on Thursday Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet next Tuesday to assess the North Korea situation and related peace efforts.Kim said developing the South Korea-U.S. relationship in a comprehensive and mutually-beneficial way and rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran will also be discussed.The upcoming meeting comes after Pyongyang's recent threats to take "shocking" action against Washington and showcase a "new strategic weapon" amid a deadlock in the two sides' denuclearization talks.Washington could reiterate its request for Seoul to deploy troops to participate in the U.S.-led military campaign in the Strait of Hormuz. Seoul has thus far taken a cautious approach to the matter.There could also be discussions regarding ongoing negotiations to renew the cost-sharing agreement concerning the stationing of U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who is also expected to travel to San Francisco, may take part in a trilateral meeting or even hold a bilateral meeting with Kang.