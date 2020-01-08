Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US to Hold Talks Next Week

Write: 2020-01-09 15:52:26Update: 2020-01-09 19:17:18

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US to Hold Talks Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Top diplomats from South Korea and the United States will meet in San Francisco next week to discuss a range of issues including North Korea and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul said on Thursday Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet next Tuesday to assess the North Korea situation and related peace efforts.

Kim said developing the South Korea-U.S. relationship in a comprehensive and mutually-beneficial way and rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran will also be discussed.

The upcoming meeting comes after Pyongyang's recent threats to take "shocking" action against Washington and showcase a "new strategic weapon" amid a deadlock in the two sides' denuclearization talks.

Washington could reiterate its request for Seoul to deploy troops to participate in the U.S.-led military campaign in the Strait of Hormuz. Seoul has thus far taken a cautious approach to the matter.

There could also be discussions regarding ongoing negotiations to renew the cost-sharing agreement concerning the stationing of U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who is also expected to travel to San Francisco, may take part in a trilateral meeting or even hold a bilateral meeting with Kang.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >