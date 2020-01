Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office expressed regret over a rift displayed between the Justice Ministry and the prosecution over replacements of senior prosecutors conducted by the ministry on Wednesday.Speaking to reporters on Thursday, a ranking presidential official said it's regrettable that the process has not been smooth.The comments are in line with Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae who said that Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl had disobeyed an order to give his input in person regarding the latest reshuffle of the prosecution.The top office appears to believe that the chief prosecutor is at fault as well, but the presidential official denied the claim that the latest appointments are a message of non-confidence against the prosecutor general.It's the first time that the presidential office has commented on the issue.