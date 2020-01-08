Moon to Hold New Year's Press Conference Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a New Year's press conference on Tuesday of next week during which he will outline a blueprint for state affairs through a question and answer(Q&A) session.In a briefing on Thursday, presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said that Moon will sit down with around 200 local and foreign reporters at the presidential office for the event and answer their questions.The news conference will begin at 10 a.m. and last for 90 minutes.Ko said the president will explain the direction of state governance for the new year and share his thoughts on various issues including the economy, politics, society, diplomacy and national security.She added that like last year, Moon will directly host the news conference, while reporters will be able to floor questions in an unrestricted manner.Since Moon has already issued his New Year's address, the Q&A will take place without any separate remarks at the opening.