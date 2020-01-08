Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Moon to Hold New Year's Press Conference Tuesday

Write: 2020-01-09 17:28:32Update: 2020-01-09 19:19:15

Moon to Hold New Year's Press Conference Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a New Year's press conference on Tuesday of next week during which he will outline a blueprint for state affairs through a question and answer(Q&A) session.

In a briefing on Thursday, presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said that Moon will sit down with around 200 local and foreign reporters at the presidential office for the event and answer their questions.

The news conference will begin at 10 a.m. and last for 90 minutes.

Ko said the president will explain the direction of state governance for the new year and share his thoughts on various issues including the economy, politics, society, diplomacy and national security.

She added that like last year, Moon will directly host the news conference, while reporters will be able to floor questions in an unrestricted manner.

Since Moon has already issued his New Year's address, the Q&A will take place without any separate remarks at the opening.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >