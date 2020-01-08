LKP Vows to Impeach Justice Minister over Controversial Prosecution Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is threatening a move to impeach Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae over her controversial reshuffle of senior prosecutors.LKP floor leader Shim Jae-chul revealed the plan in a meeting with reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the conservative party’s general meeting.Calling the shakeup within the prosecution a “slaughter,” Shim said his party will submit a motion to the parliament to impeach Choo. He said the LKP will also create an internal task force to look into the legitimacy of the reshuffle.His remarks were made as the ruling Democratic Party(DP) was seeking to hold a plenary parliamentary session Thursday afternoon to pass bills related to the public livelihood.The LKP leader argued that the prosecution reshuffle is so distracting and disturbing that his party asked the DP to postpone the passage of the bills.Even if the plenary session is held, Shim said, the LKP will strongly take issue with the prosecution reshuffle and call for a parliamentary investigation into the matter.On Wednesday evening, the Justice Ministry announced personnel appointments of 32 senior prosecutors effective next Monday, including replacements of those leading ongoing probes involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and a number of ruling camp figures.