National Assembly Passes Nearly 200 Bills on People's Livelihoods

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly passed nearly 200 bills on Thursday in a plenary session not attended by main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) lawmakers.The LKP called for postponing the session in protest of the Justice Ministry's recent personnel shakeup of senior prosecutors, but the ruling Democratic Party(DP) moved ahead with the session.The DP and minor opposition parties voted on and passed 198 bills in a span of about two hours and 40 minutes without LKP participation.The long-pending bills included legislation on data use, pension benefit expansion for the vulnerable, hydrogen economy promotion and laws to better support the country's youth, small merchants and farmers affected by African swine fever.The plenary session ended after Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang introduced a revision to the Criminal Procedure Law, one of two fast-tracked bills aimed at transferring key investigative authority from the prosecution to police.It is expected to be put to a vote on Monday.