Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun on Wednesday to discuss North Korea and other issues.State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Thursday that Biegun met with Chung in Washington the previous day.The department said the two sides discussed recent events in the Middle East and ongoing coordination on global security issues.The statement added the two officials reaffirmed close U.S.-South Korea coordination on North Korea and the enduring strength of the U.S.-South Korea alliance, reiterating their commitment to cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.