Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea will reportedly open a new mountain spa resort on Friday in apparent efforts to attract foreign tourists in the face of global sanctions.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Thursday that the Yangdok Hot Spring Cultural Recreation Center is set to begin operations, adding many reservations have been received.The construction of the resort in South Pyongan Province was completed last month. It has been touted as one of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's key economic projects.Meanwhile, the North's Masikryong Ski Resort on the outskirts of the eastern city of Wonsan reportedly began receiving tourists this year on Wednesday, Kim's birthday.The resort opened in December 2013 as another key project of the North Korean leader, who is apparently fond of skiing.