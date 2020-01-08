Prosecution Seeks Arrest Warrant for Seungri

Photo : KBS News

The prosecution has sought an arrest warrant for K-pop singer Seungri over his alleged involvement in the Burning Sun nightclub scandal.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on Friday that they filed for the warrant for Seungri on charges of arranging prostitution, habitual gambling and violation of the foreign exchange law.The warrant request comes about seven months after police sent the case to the prosecution with the recommendation of indicting the suspect without detention.Last May, police filed for an arrest warrant for Seungri on five charges, but the request was rejected.Seungri is accused of gambling multiple times in Las Vegas over a period of more than three years since December 2013 and arranging sexual services 29 times for investors from Japan from September 2015 to January 2016.A court hearing to determine the arrest warrant will be held on Monday.