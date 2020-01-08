Prosecutors Raid Pres. Office in Election-Meddling Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided the office of the presidential secretary for development of local autonomy as part of an investigation into alleged meddling by the top office in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral election.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office sent prosecutors and investigators on Friday morning to obtain documents concerning election pledges made by Ulsan Mayor Song Cheol-ho, which the secretary's office is suspected of having produced.The prosecution believes a senior official under the secretary met with Song and Ulsan Deputy Mayor Song Byeong-gi in October 2017 to discuss then candidate Song's election pledge involving construction of a public hospital.The presidential office and the ruling camp are accused of helping Song, a confidant of President Moon Jae-in, draw up and implement his pledges.The top office is also suspected of unlawfully influencing a police probe into corruption allegations surrounding former Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon ahead of the election.