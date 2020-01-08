Court Orders Prison Sentences for Accomplices of Ex-Minister's Brother

Photo : KBS News

A Seoul court ordered prison sentences for accomplices of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's brother, who received bribes on the brother's behalf in the hiring process of a teaching position at the Cho family-run Ungdong School.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday ordered an 18 month and one year sentence to the two accomplices, surnamed Park and Cho. The two also face forfeitures of 38 and 25 million won, respectively.The court said jail sentences for the defendants were necessary since they participated in the serious crime of trading a teaching position for monetary gain.The court also acknowledged Cho's brother conspired in the crime.The brother is currently standing trial facing charges of bribery, dereliction of duty and abetting the destruction of evidence.The defendants were indicted last October for receiving bribes from the parents of applicants for a teaching job and taking commissions before delivering the money to Cho's brother, who was a school director.They also improperly provided the parents with questions and answers for a test conducted during the hiring process.