S. Korea Claims 1-0 Victory against China in Football Olympic Qualifier

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's men's national football team took a step closer to punching their ticket to this year's Olympic Games with a one-nil qualifying match victory over China on Thursday.Lee Dong-jun scored the only goal of the match in the 93rd minute of the first Group C match at the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) U-23 Championship in Thailand.Lee received Kim Jin-kyu's pass from the center of the pitch on the right side of the arena before cutting toward the middle and firing the ball into the left corner of the net.South Korea earned three points for the win and currently ranks number one in Group C, which also includes Iran and Uzbekistan.The AFC tournament will serve as the continental qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with the top three teams guaranteed Olympic entry alongside host nation Japan.South Korea will next face Iran at 7:15 p.m. Sunday Korea time.