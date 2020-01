Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety says it will set up a cyber security situation room for public agencies as Microsoft will no longer provide security updates or support for PCs with Windows 7 from next week.The situation room will be charged with dealing with any security threats that might emerge after Windows 7 retires on January 14.More than 100 employees from the ministry’s E-Government Bureau, the National Information Resources Service and the Korea Local Information Research and Development Institute will work the situation room. The chief of the E-Government Bureau will head the team.The government said it plans to install Windows 10 on 99 percent of some three-point-one million PCs with Windows 7 used by government agencies and public institutions before next Tuesday.