S. Korea's Rival Parties Continue Heated Exchange Over Prosecution Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties on Friday continued heated exchanges over the Justice Ministry's major reshuffling of senior prosecutors.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) Chair Lee Hae-chan has argued that personnel appointments of senior prosecutors are within the rights of the president, adding prosecution's disobedience cannot be overlooked.DP floor leader Lee In-young criticized the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) for boycotting voting on livelihood-related bills Thursday, in protest of the personnel reshuffle.LKP floor leader Shim Jae-cheol said the ministry made a rash decision to replace senior ranks of the prosecution amid probes involving ruling camp figures, claiming such a move was not even witnessed during the dictatorship of Chun Doo-hwan.Shim also urged the Moon Jae-in administration to immediately withdraw what he described as a "massacre-like" reshuffle and called for Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's dismissal.