LKP Submits Motion to Impeach Justice Minister over Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) has submitted a motion to impeach Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae over the recent replacement of senior prosecutors who were investigating allegations involving former and incumbent presidential officials.LKP lawmakers Jun Hee-kyung and Jung You-sub submitted the proposal signed by all 108 party members to the National Assembly on Friday.In the motion they stated that Minister Choo replaced top prosecutors who were probing a number of scandals including irregularities involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's family and alleged election meddling in Ulsan City's mayoral race.They said the retaliatory reshuffle, aimed at hindering ongoing investigations into government and ruling party officials, was conducted immediately after Choo took office without even listening to the opinion of Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.A motion to impeach a Cabinet member can be passed with the approval of a majority of lawmakers, which would be 148.The LKP holds 108 parliamentary seats and therefore is expected to seek an alliance with other parties.