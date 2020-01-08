S. Korea to Host 2024 Winter Youth Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has been named the first Asian nation to host the Winter Youth Olympics.During a general assembly in Lausanne, Switzerland on Friday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) granted the right to host the 2024 games in Korea's Gangwon Province.Of 81 valid votes, Gangwon received 79 votes in favor and two objections, sealing its successful bid to host the Youth Olympics.The 2024 games will run for two weeks in January in Gangwon Province areas of Pyeongchang and Gangneung attended by some 26-hundred athletes and officials from more than 70 nations.In choosing Korea as the host, the IOC's Future Host Commission said that Gangwon's proposal showed a strong vision for expanding sport participation among youths.It also expressed satisfaction over Korea's facilities and funding plans.Following the election, South Korean Sports Minister Park Yang-woo vowed to provide all out support to make the 2024 competition a success.Seoul is also hoping to co-host the Youth Olympics with North Korea, if conditions allow, while it has earlier expressed the will to jointly host the 2032 Summer Olympics with Pyongyang as well.The Winter Youth Olympics open to teenagers aged 14 to 18 first launched in 2012 in Austria. Norway was the next host in 2016 and Switzerland is currently hosting the 2020 event.