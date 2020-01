Photo : KBS News

The Foreign Ministry has called in Iran's top envoy in South Korea to lodge a protest over his reported remarks hinting at the possibility of Tehran severing diplomatic ties with Seoul should it send troops to the Strait of Hormuz.On Friday, the ministry summoned Iranian Ambassador Saeed Badamchi Shabestari and checked if he did make the remarks as reported by local media.The ambassador reportedly said that he did not directly mention the cutting off the relations but did say that Seoul's participation in a U.S.-led maritime security campaign in the Strait of Hormuz could impact bilateral ties.The ministry added the Iranian embassy is expected to ask the media outlet in question to correct its report.