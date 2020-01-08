US Announces Fresh Sanctions on Iran

Photo : KBS News

The United States has imposed fresh sanctions on Iran following its attack on U.S. forces in Iraq.The measures came just two days after President Donald Trump warned of more sanctions on the Islamic Republic.Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin held a joint news conference with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the White House on Friday and announced the sanctions impacting Iran's economy with a focused target on its metal industries.The sanctions also blacklist Iran’s construction, mining, textiles and manufacturing sectors. Anyone doing business with them will face sanctions as well.Secretary Mnuchin said the latest action targets the 13 largest steel, aluminum, copper and iron manufacturers in Iran. He also said eight senior military and national security officials are affected who Washington says were involved in the ballistic missile attacks on two bases in Iraq that house U.S. military personnel.Mnuchin said the measures would cut off billions of dollars to the Iranian government.Trump has also warned that economic sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior.Iran's recent attack on U.S. forces in Iraq was in retaliation for the U.S. airstrike on January 3 that killed the most powerful Iranian military commander.The tensions between the two countries have built up since President Trump withdrew the U.S from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) known as the "Iran nuclear deal" in May 2018 and resumed sanctions against Iran.