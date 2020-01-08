US Senate Unanimously Adopts Resolution on US-Korea Alliance

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Senate has unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the importance of the U.S. alliance with South Korea.According to the U.S. Congress website, the resolution was passed by the Senate on January 8 by unanimous consent.The resolution notes that the two countries "enjoy a comprehensive alliance partnership, founded in shared strategic interests and cemented by a commitment to democratic values."It also recognizes "the vital role the alliance of the United States and the Republic of Korea plays in promoting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region" and calls for "strengthening and broadening of diplomatic, economic and security ties" between the two nations.The Senate reaffirmed that "the United States alliance with the Republic of Korea is central to advancing United States interests and engagement in the region, based on shared commitments to democracy, free-market economics, human rights, and the rule of law."The resolution was submitted in April by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.