Suspicious Pneumonia Case Confirmed Unrelated to Chinese Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

The suspicious case of pneumonia reported in South Korea was confirmed unrelated to the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) revealed negative test results of the "new type" of coronavirus on the suspected patient on Saturday.The patient was known to have visited the Chinese city of Wuhan less than two weeks before developing questionable symptoms.The KCDC added that the cause of the patient's pneumonia symptoms remains undetermined at the moment but it has at least ruled out the possibility of coronavirus infection and authorized the discharge of the patient from the hospital.Nearly 60 people in China have contracted the pneumonia-like illness in Wuhan in recent weeks. The city's health authorities have confirmed 41 cases of coronavirus infection among the patients.