Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean film "Parasite" has swept the top awards from the Georgia Film Critics Association (GAFCA) in the United States.Bong Joon-ho's film, which recently won the country's first Golden Globe award, took home four awards from the association on Saturday – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film.The Korean film was also shortlisted for best international feature film and best original song at this year's Academy Awards.The critically acclaimed and Golden Globe winner "1917" received three GAFCA awards for Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score