Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics ranked the world's 18th most valuable company in terms of market capitalization this year, jumping ten notches from a year earlier.According to data by Bloomberg on Sunday, Samsung's market cap reached 301-point-65 billion dollars as of Thursday, up 95-point-08 billion dollars from January 2, 2019.Over the cited period, the world's largest chipmaker saw its shares surge 51 percent from 38-thousand-750 won to 58-thousand-600 won on Thursday. On Friday, Samsung hit a fresh all-time high of 59-thousand-500 won.Saudi Arabia's state oil company Aramco topped the list, followed by United States tech giants Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook.