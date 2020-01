Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports to Iran fell nearly 90 percent from a year earlier in the first eleven months of last year.According to Sunday's data from the state-run Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), the country's shipments to the Middle East country came to 259 million dollars in the January-November period, down 88-point-six percent from a year earlier.The figure marks the largest drop among the top 20 export countries to Iran. South Korea remains the 14th largest exporter to the Middle East country.China, the top exporter to Iran, saw its shipments slip 38-point-eight percent during the January-September period.European countries and Southeast Asian nations also witnessed sharp drops in their exports to Iran apparently due to the United States-led economic sanctions.