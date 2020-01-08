Menu Content

S. Korea's 2019 Population Growth Lowest Since 2008

Write: 2020-01-12 13:27:03Update: 2020-01-12 13:46:21

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's registered population stood at 51-point-84 million as of the end of last year, posting the little growth of point-05 percent from a year earlier.
 
According to data by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Sunday, as of the end of last year, the country's registered population increased by 23-thousand-800 last year from a year earlier.
 
The growth rate of point-05 percent marks the lowest since 2008 when the government started announcing related data.
 
Women accounted for 50-point-one percent of the total population at 25-point-98 million.
 
By age group, the population of all the groups under 40 decreased while that of age groups over 50 increased.
 
People in their 40s and 50s took up 16-point-two percent and 16-point-seven percent, respectively, accounting for one third of the total population.
 
Children aged 14 and below account for 12-point-five percent, while South Koreans aged 15 to 64 take up 72 percent of the total, both posting the lowest since 2008.
 
Meanwhile, seniors 65 and older account for 15-point-five percent of the country's population to post a record high.
