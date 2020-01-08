Menu Content

S. Korean Navy Conducts Maritime Drill in East Sea

Write: 2020-01-12 13:58:22Update: 2020-01-12 14:13:29

South Korea's Navy on Sunday carried out a new year maritime drill off the Korean Peninsula to bolster its defense capabilities.
 
The Navy has been conducting the drill since Thursday in the East Sea under the supervision of its First Fleet Command.
 
A Navy official said that the exercise is aimed at bolstering military defense posture and boosting soldiers' will to guard the country's waters.
 
The first maritime drill of the new year involved some ten warships and aircraft, which took part in maritime firing, maneuvers and antisubmarine drills.
 
Last year's first naval drill was carried out in the buffer zone south of the inter-Korean maritime border in the Yellow Sea.
