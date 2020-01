Photo : YONHAP News

A splinter group of the minor Party for Democracy and Peace(PDP) launched a new liberal party on Sunday ahead of the April general elections.Rep. Choi Gyung-hwan and seven other lawmakers officially announced the launch of the tentatively named Alternative New Party at the National Assembly in an event attended by party officials and supporters.Choi, the elected inaugural leader, said in an acceptance speech that he will seek to form a broad, liberal, reformative bloc to win in April.He urged lawmakers from the minor Bareunmirae Party and PDP, as well as independent legislators, to join forces.Choi pledged that his new party will cooperate with the Moon Jae-in administration but will also offer criticism if necessary and present its own alternatives.