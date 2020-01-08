National Assembly Likely to Vote on Prosecution Reform Bills Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is expected to hold a plenary session on Monday to vote on fast-tracked bills aimed at transferring key investigative authority from the prosecution to police.The ruling Democratic Party is also likely to seek the parliamentary passage of three bills on kindergarten management as well as a motion on the appointment of a new prime minister.A revision bill on the Criminal Procedure Law, one of two fast-tracked bills aimed at rearranging investigative authority between the prosecution and police, can be put to a vote immediately after the parliament opens a plenary session on Monday.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party plans to hold a meeting of party members to decide whether to filibuster the other bill on prosecutorial reform, dubbed the Supreme Prosecutors' Office bill, as well as kindergarten management bills.Ahead of the plenary session, National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang called a meeting of floor leaders from three major parties on Monday morning in an attempt to help the parties compromise and reach agreement.