Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung is reportedly leaning towards running in the April general elections.A ruling Democratic Party official told Yonhap News on Sunday that Ko seems to have made up her mind to compete, but it has yet to be decided which electoral constituency she will run in.The official said Ko will likely step down by Thursday, the deadline by which public officials must resign if they want to run in the April 15 election.There is speculation that the top office will make a related personnel announcement around Wednesday as Ko is scheduled to assist President Moon Jae-in in a New Year's press conference set for Tuesday.