Tensions Rising between Top Office, Prosecution over Recent Raid Attempt

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office and the prosecution clashed again over the latter's recent attempt to raid the former as part of a probe into alleged election intervention by presidential officials.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office sent a team of investigators to the top office on Friday with a search warrant for the office of a unit that handles polices related to support for provincial governments.The top office, however, refused to cooperate and prosecutors were unable to enforce the warrant.A key presidential official told reporters on Sunday that the office could not cooperate with the "unlawful" search, saying the prosecution did not specify the documents and materials they aimed to secure in the warrant.The official also said prosecutors produced an arbitrary list of materials subject to the search and seizure hours later that was not duly approved via court review.The prosecution, for its part, said Friday's search and seizure efforts were "legitimate," adding the former Park Geun-hye administration had cooperated in a similar raid.Amid the heightened tensions, the prosecution said it would attempt to raid the top office again on Monday.