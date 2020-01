Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's women's volleyball team has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.The national team punched their ticket by blanking Thailand three to zero at Korat Chatchai Hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday.Team captain Kim Yeon-koung, who sat out the previous day's victory over Chinese Taipei due to an abdominal injury, had a strong 22-point performance.South Korea's women's volleyball team will now play in their third consecutive Olympics after the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics.