Court Finds Ex-Supreme Court Judge Not Guilty of Role in Power Abuse Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A former Supreme Court judge indicted for suspected involvement in the judiciary power abuse scandal under impeached President Park Geun-hye was found not guilty.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday found former senior judge Yoo Hae-yong not guilty of abuse of authority and obstruction of the exercise of rights.Yoo was accused of colluding with the former deputy of the National Court Administration Im Jong-heon and ordering a court researcher in 2016 to draw up a document detailing an ongoing case involving a doctor and his spouse associated with the ousted president's wider power abuse scandal.Im is alleged to have reported on the contents of the document to then President Park's office.The court said based on evidence put forth by the prosecution, it is difficult to conclude that the defendant and Im colluded to provide information on court proceedings to the presidential office.The court also found Yoo not guilty of intentionally taking out files of reports from the Supreme Court containing personal information of those involved in cases to benefit his business as an attorney.The latest ruling is the first of such in relation to the judiciary power abuse scandal that saw a former Supreme Court chief justice indicted and detained for the first time in South Korean history.