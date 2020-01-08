Survey Suggests S. Koreans Split on Reshuffle of Senior Prosecutors

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that the public is closely divided over Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae’s recent major reshuffling of senior prosecutors.Pollster Realmeter said Monday that it asked 502 adults what they thought about the previous Wednesday's overhaul.The survey found that 47 percent of respondents thought Choo had made a mistake by pushing forward with the reshuffle while 43-and-a-half percent said she had done a good job.The divide between the two opposing views stood at three-and-a-half percentage points, or within the scope of the survey’s margin of error.Most of the respondents who thought Choo’s move was a mistake were from the Chungcheong Provinces, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province. They were also mostly aged 60 or older.Negative views of Choo’s reshuffle were also strong among respondents who identified as conservative or supporters of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.Meanwhile, respondents who supported the move to replace senior prosecutors were mostly from the Jeolla Provinces and self-identified progressives in their 40sThe survey, commissioned by CBS, was conducted on Friday and had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.