S. Korea Defeats Iran 2-1 to Advance to Quarterfinals of Olympic Football Qualifier

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's men's national football team defeated Iran two-one on Sunday to advance to the knockout round of an Olympic qualifying tournament in Thailand.Midfielder Lee Dong-jun scored for the second consecutive match along with striker Cho Gue-sung to help South Korea claim its second victory at the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) U-23 Championship.Following a slow start, Lee capitalized on a rebound after a hard shot from Maeng Seong-ung to find the net 22 minutes into the match.In the 35th minute, Cho doubled the score with a powerful left-foot shot from just outside the box.Iran headed in its only goal of the match in the 54th minute.The AFC tournament serves as the continental qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with the top three teams guaranteed spots in the Summer Games.With two victories in the group stage, South Korea secured at least the second seed to advance to the quarterfinals.South Korea will next face Uzbekistan for their final Group C match at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday Korea time.