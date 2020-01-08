Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Seungri Appears for Arrest Warrant Hearing over Alleged Gambling, Prostitution

Write: 2020-01-13 13:26:19Update: 2020-01-13 15:01:15

Seungri Appears for Arrest Warrant Hearing over Alleged Gambling, Prostitution

Photo : YONHAP News

Seungri, a former member of K-pop group Big Bang, appeared for an arrest warrant hearing over suspected illegal gambling and procurement of prostitutes.

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, arrived at the Seoul Central District Court just past 10 a.m. on Monday.

Prosecutors suspect Lee, along with former YG Entertainment chief producer Yang Hyun-suk, habitually gambled in Las Vegas for over three years from December 2013.

Lee and Yang are accused of violating South Korea's foreign exchange laws by failing to report to authorities in advance of the money they borrowed in U.S. dollars for gambling. 

The former K-pop idol is also suspected of soliciting prostitution for investors between September 2015 and January 2016 and distributing nude photos of women through a mobile messaging app.

Other charges include violation of food sanitation laws in relation to a previous pub business of Lee's and embezzlement regarding an investment firm behind the Burning Sun nightclub.

After the court rejected a previous request for Lee's arrest warrant, police transferred his case to the prosecution for further investigation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >