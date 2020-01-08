LKP, New Conservative Party Begin Talks for Unity ahead of Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor New Conservative Party have formally launched discussions to unite forces ahead of April's general elections.New Conservative Party chief Ha Tae-keung said Monday that party leadership decided that the LKP accepted his party's three principles for rebuilding conservatism by agreeing to principles set forth by an alliance of conservative groups supporting unity.Assessing the latest development as a step forward in the reconstruction of conservatism and innovative unity, Ha said his party is prepared to surrender its rights, including the right to nominate candidates.LKP Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn earlier said the principles presented by the committee representing the alliance includes the three points the New Conservative Party requested.Defectors of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party say they launched the New Conservative Party to foster a conservative party that is positively inclined towards innovation and that won't make an issue out of former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment.The committee representing conservative groups stated it plans to unify all forces that oppose President Moon Jae-in, reflect the voices of the country's young generation and pursue liberty and fairness.