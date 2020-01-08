US Conveys to N. Korea Wish to Restart Nuclear Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The United States has conveyed to North Korea its wish to restart stalled nuclear talks. But resuming bilateral negotiations isn't expected to be easy after a senior North Korean official reiterated to Washington that dialogue can resume only when it fully accepts Pyongyang's demands.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told the U.S. news website Axios on Sunday that the U.S. conveyed to North Korea that it would like to continue diplomacy stalled since talks were held in Stockholm last October.He explained the U.S. has been letting the North know through various channels that it would like to get those negotiations “back on track.”O'Brien said the U.S. hopes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will follow through with his commitment to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.Some media outlets have suggested that U.S. President Donald Trump likely expressed the intent to resume negotiations with the North in a birthday message to Kim last week.North Korea on Saturday said it received a message from Trump but did not offer further details.That same day, the North's Foreign Ministry adviser, Kim Kye-gwan, said the North would never engage in a negotiation to exchange its core nuclear facility for partial sanctions relief as it did in the Hanoi summit held in February last year.According to the North's Korean Central News Agency, the adviser also stressed the reopening of dialogue may be possible only under the condition of Washington's absolute agreement of the issues raised by Pyongyang.However, the senior official was skeptical that the Trump administration would accept the demands, saying the North knows that Washington is "neither ready nor able to do so" and that the North will "go on its way."The remarks are considered to be the North's response to the birthday greetings Trump sent to the North Korean leader.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.