Environment Chief, Regional Heads Discuss Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae held policy talks with the mayors of four cities on Monday and discussed cooperation regarding response measures to the fine dust air pollution.The mayors of Pyeongtaek, Yeoju, Dangjin and Seosan visited the Environment Ministry in Sejong City for the meeting on behalf of a joint consultation group on the fine dust issue that represents southern Gyeonggi Province and the South Chungcheong Province areas.The mayoral delegation proposed to Minister Cho that the central government aggressively pursue fine dust reduction programs.They noted that high-density fine dust frequently occurs in their regions due to the concentration of emission sources.The mayors also called for improving accuracy in statistics measuring the emissions output and effective fine dust measures that cater to regional characteristics.In response, the minister said a fine dust information center that opened last month in Cheongju will serve to improve data accuracy and analyze the causes behind the high levels of fine dust.