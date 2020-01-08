Education Minister Urges Preparation for Lower Voting Age

Photo : YONHAP News

Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae has urged efforts by education chiefs nationwide to ensure students who are voting for the first time this year do not violate the Public Official Election Act.In a New Year's meeting with educational superintendents held in the city of Sokcho on Monday, Yoo stressed the lower voting age in line with the revised election law is a significant change and called for sufficient preparation and cooperation by related agencies.A legal revision passed by parliament has lowered South Korea's voting age from 19 to 18, making high school seniors eligible to cast ballots for the first time ever, come the general elections in April.Minister Yoo also asked local authorities to inspect and share measures on reducing private education costs, noting that they have been rising annually. She added that the Education Ministry is doing its best based on the belief that quality public education is the fundamental solution to reducing dependence on private education.