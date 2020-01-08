Anti-Gov't Rally Leader Accuses Police of Illegal Surveillance

Photo : YONHAP News

A conservative Christian pastor who has led anti-government rallies has filed criminal complaints against top police officers, accusing them of illegal surveillance against him.Legal representatives for Jun Kwang-hoon said on Monday that they submitted complaints to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office against Min Gap-ryong, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, and Yang Young-woo, the police head in Jongam-dong, Seoul.In the complaints, Jun's lawyers claimed that police installed six closed-circuit televisions around the pastor’s residence and monitored him and collected his personal information since last October.They also contended that police violated Jun’s human rights by putting handcuffs on him as they sought an arrest warrant for the pastor.Police Commissioner General Min held a press conference on Monday and denied the accusations.Last month, prosecutors requested a writ for Jun for allegedly inciting violence during a massive rally in central Seoul last October calling for the resignations of President Moon Jae-in and then Justice Minister Cho Kuk.A local court, however, rejected an arrest warrant for Jun later, saying that it was difficult to recognize the need and reason for detention.