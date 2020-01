Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn says his party will win the upcoming general elections in order to realize a laissez-faire economy.In a meeting with small business owners in Seoul on Monday, the conservative party chief accused the liberal Moon Jae-in administration of putting the squeeze on the economy with its economic policies.Hwang vowed to win the April 15th elections so the government will not get its way over economic issues.He argued that his party’s victory in the general elections will help defend democracy and the market economy, adding it will also enhance public livelihoods.