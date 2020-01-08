LKP Criticizes Election Watchdog's Decision on Naming of Satellite Party

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has criticized the election watchdog’s disapproval of the creation of new parties that bear the name or similarities of existing parties.Won Young-seop, a vice head of the LKP’s task force on the issue, told Yonhap News on Monday that the National Election Commission’s(NEC) decision is an act of “violence by the leftist, dictatorial government” and a “crackdown on opposition groups.”He said his party plans to look into the motives behind the NEC's decision before issuing an official response.The NEC announced the decision earlier in the day and stressed new parties must be named in a way that clearly distinguishes them from existing parties.This deals a blow to the conservative party’s plan to create a satellite party dubbed "Proportional Liberty Korea Party" in a bid to utilize recent electoral revisions focused on the adoption of mixed member proportional representation ahead of the April 15 general elections. The revised law allows minor parties to win additional seats in the event they receive more party ballots than their district candidates' individual victories.