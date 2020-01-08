Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Senior LKP Lawmaker Stresses 'Unconditional Unity' of Conservative Bloc

Write: 2020-01-13 18:58:23Update: 2020-01-13 22:52:42

Senior LKP Lawmaker Stresses 'Unconditional Unity' of Conservative Bloc

Photo : YONHAP News

A ranking member of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has called for strong unity among conservative parties ahead of the April 15 general elections. 

In a statement issued on Monday, Representative Kim Moo-sung said the upcoming elections present a win or die situation for the conservatives. He said the only path to victory is an “unconditional merger” and “grand integration” of the conservative bloc. 

Kim, a six-term lawmaker who formerly served as the head of the Saenuri Party, the LKP’s predecessor, also admitted that every conservative politician in the nation is accountable for the failure to prevent alleged corruption under impeached former President Park Geun-hye. 

However, he said now is not the time to point fingers at each other and talk about division but to practice integration and win the elections. 

His remarks came hours after the LKP and the minor New Conservative Party formally launched discussions to unite forces.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >