Senior LKP Lawmaker Stresses 'Unconditional Unity' of Conservative Bloc

Photo : YONHAP News

A ranking member of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has called for strong unity among conservative parties ahead of the April 15 general elections.In a statement issued on Monday, Representative Kim Moo-sung said the upcoming elections present a win or die situation for the conservatives. He said the only path to victory is an “unconditional merger” and “grand integration” of the conservative bloc.Kim, a six-term lawmaker who formerly served as the head of the Saenuri Party, the LKP’s predecessor, also admitted that every conservative politician in the nation is accountable for the failure to prevent alleged corruption under impeached former President Park Geun-hye.However, he said now is not the time to point fingers at each other and talk about division but to practice integration and win the elections.His remarks came hours after the LKP and the minor New Conservative Party formally launched discussions to unite forces.