Assembly Approves PM Nominee Chung, 5 Contentious Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has approved a motion on the appointment of Prime Minister nominee Chung Sye-kyun.In a secret ballot cast by 279 lawmakers in the 300-member unicameral legislature on Monday, 164 voted for the presidential pick and 109 against. One abstained while four other votes were ruled invalid.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party, which currently has 108 parliamentary seats, opposed the motion but was outnumbered by a coalition of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and minor opposition parties.The approval makes Chung the second prime minister under the Moon Jae-in administration following Lee Nak-yon, who stepped down to run in the upcoming general elections after around 32 months in office.Chung, a six-term lawmaker, will also become the country’s first prime minister that formally served as parliamentary speaker.President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to give him a formal letter of appointment on Tuesday.Immediately following the approval of the prime minister nominee, the DP-led parliament also passed five contentious bills, including two fast-tracked bills aimed at transferring key investigative authority from the prosecution to police and three bills on kindergarten management.