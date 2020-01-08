'S. Korea, US Still Remain Apart on Comprehensive Deal on Defense Cost-Sharing'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's chief negotiator in defense cost-sharing talks with the U.S. said Monday that the two sides still have differences and are working to produce creative solutions.Jeong Eun-bo made the remarks to reporters upon arriving at Dulles International Airport ahead of the sixth round of talks in Washington to determine Seoul's contribution to the cost of stationing American troops on the Korean Peninsula.Jeong said that the two sides are in the process of narrowing differences on various issues, but that they remain apart on how to reach a comprehensive deal.The chief negotiator said that both sides are making a lot of effort to come up with creative alternatives, adding they are conducting discussions within the framework of the Special Measures Agreement.He said South Korea believes it should receive a fair assessment of the contributions it makes to the alliance, vowing to ensure the negotiations produce an outcome acceptable to both sides.