Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha arrived in the U.S. on Monday for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the allies' response to tensions in the Middle East and North Korea.Kang arrived at San Francisco International Airport a day ahead of her meeting with Pompeo and left without speaking to reporters.The top diplomats are expected to discuss South Korea's possible participation in a U.S.-led campaign in the Strait of Hormuz near Iran.Before departing South Korea, Kang told reporters that Seoul is continuing to examine the matter and that her discussions with Pompeo would be considered in the government's decision on whether to deploy troops to the strait.Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is also scheduled for talks with Pompeo in San Francisco.