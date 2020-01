Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has welcomed the passage of fast-tracked bills that grant police more investigative power, describing it as the completion of a system to reform the state prosecution.The National Assembly on Monday passed two bills aimed at transferring key investigative rights from the prosecution to police.Upon the passage, presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a statement that after a long wait, the institutionalization of prosecution reform has been completed at last.The spokesperson said the government will make full preparations for follow-up measures for the implementation of the revisions.Prosecution reform is a key policy goal of the Moon Jae-in administration.