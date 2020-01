Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is set to hold a live New Year's press conference on Tuesday to lay out his ideas and policy plans for the new year.The news conference is scheduled to start at the top office at 10 a.m. and last for 90 minutes.About 200 South Korean and foreign journalists will be present, along with key presidential aides including chief policy secretary Kim Sang-jo and chief security adviser Chung Eui-yong.According to top office officials, President Moon will randomly select reporters to ask questions as he did last year.Areas that are expected to be covered include politics, the economy, diplomacy and security.