Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Moon Stresses Need to Reform Prosecution

Write: 2020-01-14 11:02:20Update: 2020-01-14 11:05:59

Moon Stresses Need to Reform Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has sought public understanding about the government’s drive to reform the prosecution, saying it is to keep excessive power of legal authorities in check.

He made the remarks during a New Year's press conference at the presidential office on Tuesday.

Moon said the power of the prosecution is smaller than in the past but still strong and urged the prosecution to comply with reform measures. He added that handing down power is the essence of public demands for reform of powerful organizations.

He denied accusations that his reform efforts are aimed at suppressing the prosecution and getting it to work to the administration's advantage, saying the prosecution is an organization that should be subject to democratic checks and balances.

He said ongoing prosecutorial reform efforts are not tied to ongoing investigations into alleged top office meddling in the 2018 Ulsan mayoral election.

The president also stressed Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl’s role in reform, saying he can lead internal changes. Moon said Yoon can also help gain public confidence in the prosecution through strict and nondiscriminatory investigations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >