Trump Sends Congratulatory Message for Korean American Day

Write: 2020-01-14 12:00:46Update: 2020-01-14 14:43:12

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday sent a congratulatory message for Korean American Day, noting the contributions Korean Americans have made to the country. 

According to the South Korean consulate in Los Angeles, Trump said in the message that he sends his warmest greetings to those gathered at the Rayburn House Office Building of the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington to celebrate Korean American Day. 

His remarks apparently referred to an event set for Tuesday.

Trump said the U.S. is continuously enriched by the contributions of Korean Americans, saying they are an integral part of U.S. communities and the great American story, bolstering the U.S.' roaring economy, strong national defense and public service.

Trump also said that the planned event is an opportunity to acknowledge the significant impact Korean Americans have on the U.S. while also reaffirming a commitment to strengthening friendship and a culture of deeper understanding and respect between the U.S. and South Korea.

In 2005, Congress passed a resolution to commemorate January 13 as Korean American Day, honoring the first wave of Korean immigrants to Hawaii in 1903.
